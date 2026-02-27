A New York man who beat, suffocated, and stabbed his childhood friend to death will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Jeremy Allen, 44, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after a jury found him guilty of murdering 43-year-old Christopher Hahn. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said in a press release that surveillance cameras at Allen's home in East Quogue, New York, captured audio and video of the horrific six-hour ordeal endured by Hahn that ended with his death.

At one point, Tierney said Allen put a plastic bag over Hahn's face, secured it with a loose knot, then "sat on a lawn chair a few feet from the victim while watching him struggle to breathe for approximately eight minutes."

According to courtroom reporting by Newsday, Allen and Hahn had been friends since their high school years but had a falling out shortly before their final meeting on Sept. 27, 2024. The two estranged friends agreed to meet up that night to resolve a disagreement about Allen owing Hahn $1,000 related to a "boat deal." Text messages that were shown to the jury indicated that the two men had mended fences.

Suffolk County Police Department detectives said Hahn and Allen originally agreed to attend an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting together, but ended up at a brewery. Both men took an Uber back to Allen's house after a night of drinking.

Tierney said a few minutes after midnight, surveillance cameras at the back of Allen's house captured audio of Allen brutally beating Hahn for 18 minutes. Both men then appeared on camera when Allen was seen dragging a "bruised and semi-conscious" Hahn onto the rear deck. Allen then began beating Hahn with a baseball bat. Allen then left to retrieve a plastic bag, which he placed over Hahn's head and face, then secured loosely with a knot.

"Allen then sat on a lawn chair a few feet from the victim while watching him struggle to breathe for approximately eight minutes," Tierney said.

After suffocating Hahn, Allen went inside the house to get a knife and stabbed Hahn in the neck 10 times. During the six-hour ordeal, Allen told Hahn, "Die. It's not so hard. Just die."

As Hahn took his final breaths, Allen was seen standing over him, smiling.

The next morning, Allen attempted to clean up the scene and covered Hahn's body with a blanket. Allen called a handyman to help him. The handyman arrived at Allen's home and saw "blood throughout the home" and Hahn's body on the rear deck. Allen told the handyman he was not allowed to leave the home, but the handyman persuaded Allen to let him leave. The handyman promptly fled Allen's home and called the police.

Newsday reported that Hahn's family members and friends attended the sentencing on Thursday. Hahn's mother called Allen a "piece of s—" and told him to "rot in Hell." Of her son, she said, "He always got back on his feet no matter how difficult his journey was. I miss him so much."

Assistant District Attorney Elena Tomaro read a letter from Hahn's friend, Blake Cornell, who wrote that the "darkness" surrounding his friend's death should not "outshine his spirit." Cornell added, "He lit up every room he entered."

Allen apologized for the crime and told the court, "I can't figure out what I did," claiming he was "bipolar."

Allen was found guilty by a jury of first-degree-murder and tampering with evidence. Newsday reported that he is the first defendant to be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in Suffolk County in nearly a decade.