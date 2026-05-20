A 42-year-old Oregon man allegedly tried to kidnap a woman working as a caregiver, but his actions were foiled by an 85-year-old "hero" who heard the victim's cries for help and intervened.

Matthew Hokulii Aranda has been indicted on charges of attempted kidnapping, assault, stalking and menacing, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident unfolded on the morning of May 8 at a trailer park in the 3900 block of South Stage Road in Medford, which is in southern Oregon. The 25-year-old woman was working as a caregiver in the area and was walking to her car. Unbeknownst to her, Aranda had been waiting for her for several hours, cops say.

Aranda, posing as a utility worker, allegedly shocked the victim with a Taser to incapacitate her. But an 85-year-old woman who lived in the trailer park and heard the woman's cries for help confronted Aranda. The confrontation allowed the victim to escape to her car.

Cops said Aranda then used the Taser on the 85-year-old before chasing the caregiver with a hunting knife. Aranda allegedly jumped on the victim's car, but he fell off as she drove away. He suffered minor injuries in the process.

Officers responded to the scene with a police dog.

"Hands up, or you're going to get bit by a canine," a cop reportedly said.

Aranda was spotted hiding in some bushes, and police pulled him out and took him into custody.

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Cops dubbed the 85-year-old woman who intervened a good Samaritan and "hero."

Aranda remains in the Jackson County Jail without bond. He is a registered sex offender, jail records say.