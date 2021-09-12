‘It Was a Shock to Me’: Doctor Who Actress Is Missing in Los Angeles, Says Manager

 Actress Tanya Fear Is Missing in Los Angeles
Alberto LuperonSep 12th, 2021, 10:36 pm
Tanya Fear in 2020.

An actress who appeared in an iconic British TV series is missing, says her manager. Tanya Fear‘s whereabouts are publicly unknown.

“It was a shock to me,” Alex Cole told TODAY in a Sunday report. He said he last spoke to Fear eight days before to talk about work. Cole told the outlet that Fear was living in Hollywood near the Hollywood Bowl amphitheater. She had been performing stand-up comedy and doing well, he said.

Police in Los Angeles, California reportedly said they did a missing persons report on Thursday regarding Fear, but they had no more information.

In hopes of helping find Fear, actress Aurora Perrineau shared a picture of her dated Sept. 2.

Author Bolu Babalola, who said she is friends with Fear, tweeted that the actress had an afro the day she went missing.

Fear’s IMDB credits include the superhero film Kick-Ass 2 and iconic British sci-fi adventure series Doctor Who, where she appeared in the episode “Arachnids in the UK.”

