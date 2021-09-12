Woman Says She Shot and Killed Peeping Tom She Found Looking into Her Bedroom Window: Police

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A woman says she fatally shot a man she found looking into her bedroom through a window, according to cops in Houston, Texas. It’s unclear if she’ll face charges for killing this alleged “peeping tom.” That decision still has to be made, officers said in a KTRK report.

Woman shoots, kills man accused of peeping through her bedroom window in north Houston @houstonpolice is investigating #khou11 #HouNews https://t.co/if8PqhbK7r — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) September 11, 2021

The case is ongoing. Authorities did not name the woman or the man. What they do say is that the woman told cops she was at her home in the 8900 block of Irvington Boulevard near the Hardy Toll Road. She said this man was looking into a bedroom through the window, and fearing for her safety, she grabbed her rifle and shot through the wall. This struck the man, who fled but soon died nearby.

“What we’re being told right now is that this individual was looking into windows into this home,” said Lt. R. Willkens. “There was an adult female that was in one of the bedrooms, observed him looking into her window. She was in fear. She had a rifle. She shot numerous times through the wall, ended up striking the male. The male ran for a little ways and passed out over here. He is dead on the scene.”

The man sustained a gunshot to the torso, Willkens said.

Officers said they found the man dead on the driveway, according to a WOAI report. The woman is cooperating with cops, police said.

