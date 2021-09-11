Indiana Man Arrested on Child Porn and Murder Charges Weeks After Girlfriend Went Missing

An Indiana man was arrested after the remains of his missing girlfriend were discovered in a shallow grave on Thursday. In a twist, the defendant was also charged with possession of child pornography.

Patrick Even David Doyle, 38, stands accused of murder and possession of child pornography, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, which serves Columbus, Ind.

The arrest was made in connection with the disappearance of 37-year-old Heather Ann Steuver, who was first reported missing on Aug. 26. Authorities say their investigation led them to believe there were suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Steuver was last seen alive at her own home on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Searches continued for the woman until her remains were found.

The woman’s remains were recovered from an area just north of Columbus off of County Road 400 N. between U.S. 31 and River Road. According to the BCSO, the area nearby the discovery “was closed for multiple hours while the scene was being processed.”

Sheriff Matthew A. Myers praised the numerous agencies who helped with the search for Steuver and said that “being able to use resources and manpower from other law enforcement agencies is the future of law enforcement, and is a big win for the communities these agencies serve.”

“Doyle is in the Bartholomew County Jail, not only with a preliminary charge of child pornography, he also faces a preliminary charge of murder, a felony,” Myers noted.

“The Coroner’s Office has ruled cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head and manner of death to be homicide,” Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting said on Saturday.

While the suspect is in custody, authorities say that no additional details about Steuver’s murder will released “at this time.”

“[T]here will be no interviews and/or other information released at this time as the investigation continues,” BCSO Chief Deputy Major Chris Lane said in a Thursday press release.

According to local Fox affiliate WXIN, investigators led by Detective Kevin Abner questioned the defendant shortly after his girlfriend was formally reported missing. That discussion allegedly led police to collect additional evidence that eventually supported a preliminary charge and arrest related to child pornography.

The BCSO elaborated on what happened next:

At that time a 48 hour hold, with no bond, was placed on Doyle after the arrest on 09/09/10. As the investigation went forward, Deputies went to the area of where the human remains were recovered. As a result of information obtained by Det. Abner, and Coroner Nolting’s findings from the autopsy of Steuver, Patrick Even David Doyle was preliminarily charged with the murder of Steuver. … Doyle has also been placed on a 72 hour hold, without bond, as the investigation is completed and sent to the Bartholomew County Prosecutors Office.

“Abner put in long hours and worked diligently to obtain this result,” Lane added on Saturday.

“I again want to praise Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Greg Long for their assistance during this investigation,” Myers said. “Again, I want to thank all of the agencies that assisted in this tragic outcome.”

[images via Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office]

