A 25-year-old Arizona man unleashed a completely unprovoked stabbing attack on his mother, plunging a steak knife into her neck because he thought she was "narcissistic" and "did not seem to care about him or his feelings," cops say.

"He's stabbing me!" shouted George Randall's mother, who survived the attack, after she awoke to him "cutting" her up as she slept on a recliner, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

"He is killing me!" the mother yelled, alerting Randall's brother, sister and father, who were also in the Chandler residence at the time of the attempted slaying early Friday morning, per the affidavit.

Randall is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with the alleged attack. Chandler police say he told investigators that he "thought about stabbing his mother for a few weeks" before finally using a steak knife to do so.

Randall's family members, who have not been publicly identified by authorities, told police that he "never had a violent outburst like this before, but he has been recently struggling with odd behavior," according to the affidavit.

"George lost his job a few months ago and was injured from working out," the affidavit says, citing statements the family provided. "This negatively affected his mood and demeanor, leaving him more withdrawn and isolated."

Randall's family said he had a "schizo or manic episode" the day before the stabbing, during which he was seen "speaking and responding" to a nonexistent voice. He began "frantically pacing around the house" during this alleged episode and stripped down to his boxers before lying down in a hallway, per the family and arrest affidavit.

Early the next morning, around 3 a.m., Randall asked his mom if they could talk.

"He wanted to share with her all the things he had been struggling with, including some stuff he had been hiding from the family," the affidavit says. "So for the next few minutes, George bares his soul to her."

After telling his mom how he has been feeling, Randall told police he became "upset to see the victim did not respond how he expected or wanted her to," according to the affidavit. He allegedly said it "p—ed him off" how she "did not seem to care about him or his feelings."

According to Randall, "She did not console him or give him the appropriate amount of care for his problems," per the affidavit. "He describes her as narcissistic and always trying to get attention," police report.

The mother allegedly fell asleep next to Randall on the recliner, which gave him the perfect opportunity to attack her, cops say, citing his statements to investigators.

"George explains he is so upset about his mother's lack of care, he wants to intentionally harm her," according to the affidavit. "So, he walks into the kitchen, pulls a red handled knife from the drawer and walks over to the living room recliner where the victim is asleep. He takes the knife, stabs and scratches the right side of her neck."

Randall allegedly told police he purposely "targeted the neck specifically to try and wound the vital arteries there." The mom woke up "while he is cutting her" and screams that "he is trying to kill her," the affidavit says.

Randall's father confronted him after the stabbing and the family notified police.

"She loved me and I stabbed her," Randall told police after being taken into custody.

When asked about hearing voices or anything "mental health related," Randall initially stated a demon named "Barricles" told him to carry out the attack. But when asked more about this and the demon, Randall allegedly admitted he was "making that up and he acted on his own," per the affidavit.

"The reason he talked about voices or a demon was so maybe he could be put in a psych ward," the affidavit alleges. "Several questions related to his mental health were asked to George. But he stated he understood stabbing his mother was illegal and wrong. He intentionally wanted the victim 'to die' and did not have any regret or remorse about his actions. In fact, George stated he did not care if the victim, his mother, was alive or dead."

Randall went on to admit that he was "surprised how he did not feel bad" about stabbing his mother "and that it was 'easy,'" according to the affidavit.

"There was no argument, no fight, no conflict leading up to this," the affidavit concludes. "The victim posed no threat to George. She was asleep. George stabbed his sleeping mother with the hopes of killing her. He expressed no remorse or regret, and did not care if she lived or died."

Randall is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond and is due back in court later this month.