A Florida man allegedly tried to kill his wife in multiple ways during a violent assault — including by pointing a gun at her head and pulling the trigger, only to discover he had forgotten to insert the magazine.

Fael Francois, 67, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and domestic violence battery. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime, the incident occurred on Friday evening at a home in the 1100 block of NW 114th Street in Miami.

The victim said she was sleeping when her husband grabbed a pillow and tried to smother her with it, making it hard for her to breathe. When she got up from the bed, he grabbed her by the arms, shook her and slapped her several times in the face, the affidavit stated.

She once again broke free and called her sister to alert her of the situation. That's when Francois allegedly grabbed his gun, pointed it at her head and said "today, you are going to die," and pulled the trigger. But the gun did not have a round in the chamber, nor did it have a magazine inserted, so no shots were fired.

"Oh s—, it's not working," the defendant said, per cops.

Francois then allegedly hit his wife with an unknown object, causing a laceration on her left arm. The victim ran out of the home and hid behind a shed while she called cops.

Officers responded to the home and arrested Francois. He denied all the allegations against him in an interview with authorities.

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As of Monday afternoon, he was in the Miami-Dade County Jail without bond. He does not have a future court date listed. Per the affidavit, he was born in Haiti and works as a security guard.