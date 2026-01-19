A group home employee in Wisconsin allegedly attacked a teenager who lived there — and police say the incident was caught on camera.

Latimmia Washington, 27, is charged with one count of child abuse with intention to cause harm, according to Milwaukee County court records. The incident allegedly occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Local Fox affiliate WITI reported that Washington punched a 17-year-old resident of the home, pulling her hair and throwing her to the ground during an argument.

According to the report, which cites a criminal complaint, Washington followed the teen up to her room and assaulted her. The confrontation apparently came after Washington was helping the teen look for a missing necklace, but then, according to the complaint, the teen punched Washington, and then "all bets were off."

The complaint says that Washington held the teen by her hair and punched her while restraining her head, according to WITI.

Two other teens reportedly witnessed the clash, with one of them recording it on her cellphone. A third resident told investigators that she saw the teen go upstairs to her room, followed by Washington.

"I'll pop you," Washington reportedly told the teen, according to the complaint.

Court records show that Washington was released but ordered to home detention. She is subject to a no-contact order barring her from communicating with the group home and anyone who works or lives there. If convicted, she faces up to six years behind bars.

Washington has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 26.