An 18-year-old Florida woman has been arrested after she allegedly attacked two women in the bathroom of a college bar before punching an employee who was escorting her off the property.

Sierra Halton Lindberg was taken into custody last month and charged with three counts of assault, records show. The alleged pair of violent outbursts resulted in two separate police reports.

According to the first probable cause affidavit, the altercations took place shortly after midnight on Nov. 1 at UF Plaza, a shopping center near the University of Florida that is home to several college bars.

The first victim of the initial alleged attack told police she was in one of the bathroom stalls when Lindberg "came in, grabbed [her] by the hair and pulled her to the ground." While on the ground, the victim said that a "physical altercation" took place. Police at the scene noted that the victim's "hair was shedding from the right side" of her head while she spoke to officers.

A second victim told police she was in a bathroom stall and saw Lindberg "grab" the first victim "by the hair and pull [her] to the ground." She said she "observed a physical altercation occur" between the two and when she stepped in to separate them, Lindberg grabbed her by the hair.

Lindberg then allegedly pulled the second victim to the ground and "struck [her] in the stomach with a knee." Police said the second victim had a visible bloodstain in her hair while she spoke to officers.

In a post-Miranda interview, Lindberg claimed she was leaving the bathroom when the two victims came in and one of them "grabbed her by the hair." She said she responded by grabbing the other woman's hair and then they "both went to the ground." She stated, "they hit me first," according to the affidavit.

As Lindberg was being escorted out of the establishment, she allegedly attacked the female employee who was leading her outside. The victim told police she was walking alongside Lindberg and was instructed to take the defendant's wristband from her right arm. As she reached for the wristband, she claimed Lindberg "struck [her] in the head/face with a closed fist."

Lindberg then allegedly grabbed the third victim's hair and pulled her to the ground.

When asked about the altercation, Lindberg allegedly said that when she left the bathroom (where she had the altercation with the first two victims), the third victim grabbed her arm and took her out of the bar.

Lindberg then admitted she "did strike [the victim] with a closed fist," but said she did not recall where she struck her. Several witnesses told police Lindberg struck the victim in the face.

Speaking of the third victim, Lindberg allegedly said, "She pulled me somewhere I didn't like, so I hit her."

Lindberg, who is listed as a "student" in the police report, was released on her own recognizance. It was not immediately clear when she was scheduled to appear in court.