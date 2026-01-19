A 7-year-old boy in Texas was left mangled and missing a leg after a drunk driver slammed into his family's vehicle, ejecting him from the car and hurling him 60 feet, cops report. The boy's mother says she found him "lying on the ground" with "a lot of blood" around him.

"When I saw him on the ground, I thought that I would lose him," Ruksara Abbasova told local Fox affiliate KDFW about her son, Saeed, and the aftermath of the New Year's Day crash in Dallas.

"At first, I don't understand what happened," she recounted. "Where does the blood come from? From head? From back? From his internal organs? I don't understand. But when I saw his whole body I understand that he [was missing] his leg."

Police say 23-year-old driver Michael McRae was intoxicated and speeding when he crashed into the family's car while they were driving on the Central Expressway after celebrating New Year's Eve. The vehicle flipped and Saeed's leg was mangled during the ejection from the car, KDFW reports.

Doctors performed an emergency amputation to remove the remaining portion of his leg after paramedics transported Saeed to a local hospital. "I am so sad," he told KDFW while recovering. "I lost my leg."

The child, however, noted how he was lucky to have survived such a severe crash.

"The main thing is that I'm alive," Saeed said. "I'm with you, mom. With my family. I know that I will be good. I will be better."

Police say witnesses spotted McRae weaving through lanes while speeding for several miles, KDFW reports. Saeed, who turned 8 just days after the crash, was sitting in the back of his family's vehicle.

"I saw my husband, I saw my daughter, I didn't see my son," Abbasova said about the initial moments after the crash. "Someone hit us, and after that the car start to flip."

The heartbroken mother added, "It's tragedy for me. Tragedy. Because do you know how to see your child in this condition? You want to take his pain to you, you want to take his injuries to you. But you can't."

McRae is facing charges of intoxication, assault with serious bodily injury, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and resisting arrest. He is currently out on bond and awaiting his next court date, KDFW reports.