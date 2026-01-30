A 22-year-old man in Florida is accused of shooting a man multiple times after finding out that the woman he had been dating for about a year was also dating the victim.

Jailen Tyree Lewis was taken into custody this week and charged with one count each of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery, and discharging a weapon in public, court documents show.

According to a probable cause affidavit, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at about 2:42 a.m. on Wednesday responded to a call regarding a shooting in the Hypolexo West subdivision, which is about 75 miles north of Miami. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders located an adult male victim suffering from "several gunshot wounds to his lower extremities." Medics treated him on the scene before transporting him to the Delray Medical Center for additional care.

Hospital staff told investigators the victim had sustained a gunshot wound to his left tibia or fibula, a bullet to his right ankle, and shrapnel that lacerated his knee.

At the hospital, the victim provided a sworn account of what took place prior to the shooting.

The victim said he went to pick up his girlfriend, who he had been dating "off and on" for about six years, from the McDonald's where she worked, but found she was not there. The girlfriend informed him via text that she had already left the restaurant, so he drove to her home.

When he arrived at the residence, the victim saw a gray SUV parked in front of the house. His girlfriend was in the passenger seat speaking to the driver. The victim approached the passenger window, but his girlfriend "[waved] him off — telling him to 'go' several times." He then went in the house to wait for her.

The SUV soon drove away only to return a short while later. The victim went outside and began walking toward his car when he was "confronted by a Black male who was unknown to him," the affidavit states.

"The unknown Black male was shouting obscenities at [the victim]," the document says. "Questioning what [the victim] was doing with his girlfriend. The unknown [B]lack male wanted to know why [the victim] was at the house. [The victim] began to understand what was occurring, and that [his girlfriend] was dating him and this unknown [B]lack male at the same time. [The victim] was unaware of this fact, until this moment arose."

The unknown driver of the SUV, who was later identified as Lewis, allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired several times at the victim, hitting him twice before fleeing the scene.

Police said that similar to the victim, Lewis was not aware that the woman he called his girlfriend was also dating another man.

The girlfriend told police that both men were angry when they met for the first time, but she confirmed that they only exchanged words and did not have "any physical contact" before Lewis began firing. She said the victim's last words to Lewis as he walked to his car were, "If you want her, you can have her."

Authorities located Lewis inside a Nissan Rogue around 12:15 p.m., the affidavit says. The portion of the document detailing Lewis' interview is heavily redacted, but does say he "admitted" to something and that police had not been able to locate the firearm.

Lewis is currently being held in Palm Beach County Jail, records show. He was denied bond because he is awaiting trial next month on allegations that in December 2024, he was driving recklessly when he nearly struck a pedestrian before crashing into two police cars.