A Wisconsin man is accused of stabbing his fiancee severely and then taking a shower and covering her bloody abdomen with blankets before calling for help.

Kevin Fischer has been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon. The underlying incident occurred over the weekend.

On Saturday at about noon, Fischer and his fiancee were at their apartment in West Bend, which lies just north of Milwaukee. According to a criminal complaint shared by the Washington County Insider, Fischer "began drinking alcohol" at this time, while his fiancee did not.

The fiancee went to pick up food for dinner, and in the evening, Fischer's sister joined them to play board games. He allegedly "continued to consume alcohol throughout the night."

At about midnight, Fischer's sister left the home, and sometime later, the fiancee "decided that she was tired and wanted to go to bed," the court document goes on. She expressed this to Fischer, who allegedly "told her that he was going to kill her and then began attacking her with the knife."

The fiancee is said to have not known "why the defendant became so hostile and advised that the attack seemed to come out of nowhere."

At about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Fischer called 911 and said he and his fiancee "got into an argument," the complaint continues, claiming Fischer went on to say, "I tried killing her, she's bleeding really bad because I stabbed her."

The officer writing the complaint detailed that the defendant said "he wanted someone to come so that she did not die," and that a woman — later identified as the fiancee — could be heard in the background of the call "stating that she was in a lot of pain."

Fischer reportedly "could be heard stating he was sorry." He said as much to the dispatcher but alleged that "she did him wrong" and so he stabbed her in the leg and stomach.

The complaint goes on:

The defendant further stated that he covered [the victim] up, that they were arguing, he was a dumba—, and was not thinking and "did it." The defendant stated he covered [the victim] up, took a shower, and now felt really sorry and did not want her to die. The defendant stated, "I love her and hate her at the same time, but I don't want her to die." The defendant also advised that the knife was still on the bed.

Officers responded to the home and were let in by Fischer, the court record adds, and then they detained him. One officer said he "immediately smelled the strong odor of intoxicants coming from the defendant and the defendant was slurring his words." Not only was he apparently slurring, but he was "difficult to understand" because he was "also crying uncontrollably."

As officers continued through the apartment, they found the fiancee in the back bedroom "laying on her back, with her feet towards the door," and she had a pile of "heavily bloodied blankets on her abdomen." A bloody knife was recovered nearby.

More from Law&Crime — 'I drank a lot': Teen mowed down marathon runner 'so hard' then tried to blame the woman for exercising that early, docs say

The stabbing victim had a "small but deep cut" on her left hip, as well as "several short but deep cuts to her left thigh/knee," authorities added. She also had a horizontal cut to her abdomen about 8 inches wide "that caused her small intestine to rupture out of her abdomen and pile on top of her stomach."

The fiancee was brought to an area hospital. On the way, she told an officer what had happened that day. She was reportedly rushed into surgery where "a portion" of her intestines had to be removed. Her health status at the time of this writing is unclear.

Fischer had his initial court appearance on Monday. He is expected to return on April 2 for a preliminary hearing. If he is convicted of his charge, he could be sentenced to 60 years in prison.