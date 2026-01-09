A Michigan man arrested for assaulting his pregnant girlfriend allegedly drove her to Walmart instead of the hospital after giving her a brain bleed.

Dylan Lee Haddix, 29, is in custody at the Bay County Jail after being arrested for assault on Dec. 29, 2025. According to reporting by local news outlet MLive, police responded to an emergency room in Bay City, Michigan, on Dec. 29, 2025, after a 39-year-old woman was brought in with a brain bleed and a possible broken neck. Medical staff noted that she was five months pregnant.

Police later found the woman's boyfriend, Haddix, in the waiting room. Haddix told police that he saw the woman leaving their house while carrying their toddler and told her to go back inside. He claimed she fell and hit her head on the corner of a wall.

According to police, Haddix said he noticed that something was wrong with her when she started slurring her words. He claimed that he suspected she had a head injury. Rather than bring her to the hospital, Haddix drove his girlfriend to Walmart to get Tylenol. He said she told him that she should go to the hospital.

When the couple arrived back home, the woman had a seizure while still in the car. Haddix then called 911.

Medical staff told police that the woman had a large contusion the size of a baseball on the right side of her forehead. She had several bruises on her neck and arms. When police told Haddix about those injuries, he said he did not know how they happened.

The woman eventually lost consciousness and was transported to Hurley Medical Center for more intensive treatment.

More from Law&Crime: Boyfriend dragged pregnant girlfriend by her feet into pond to drown her after she posted baby shower pics on Facebook that his secret lover saw

Police continued their interview with Haddix at the Bay County Law Enforcement Center. He explained that a motorcycle crash in 2014 left him with memory issues as a result of a traumatic brain injury. According to police, Haddix said the couple were arguing over the woman's use of a gambling app. Haddix allegedly admitted that he slammed his girlfriend's head into a wall, then again on the floor while telling her, "I told you time and time again, don't mess with my money."

Haddix told police he brought his girlfriend to Walmart to get Tylenol because "I was in the helping mood and I like helping people," adding, "I didn't mean for this to happen and I feel terrible."

According to police, the woman regained consciousness the next day and told them, "Dylan got mad about the baby crying and he kind of pushed me." They asked her about the gambling app, and she denied using one, but told police that Haddix never let her explain. She told police that Haddix allegedly attacked her while she was holding their toddler.

The woman told police that Haddix had allegedly been violent toward her about 10 times, including months before when she was 10 weeks pregnant.

When police told Haddix that he was being arrested for assault, he reportedly told them he "wasn't allowed to go to jail due to a brace that was on his leg." He allegedly fought with officers while they tried to handcuff him, and he was charged with assault while resisting arrest.

Haddix was booked into the Bay County Jail on $50,000 bond, and he remains in custody according to online jail records. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 14.

The couple's son was taken into custody by Children's Protective Services. He was reunited with his mother after she was released from the hospital.