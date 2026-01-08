A Kansas teen attempted to drown his pregnant girlfriend after going berserk over baby shower pics she posted on Facebook that another female he was secretly dating saw. Now he's headed to prison.

"I sick of living knowing ur in my life so imma do sum bout it," Dominic Thomas, who was 19 at the time, wrote in a text message to the expectant mother before he tried killing her in September 2020, according to court documents.

"It ain't a threat it's a promise," said Thomas, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday for attempted murder. "And not gone give a single f— about the consequence."

The girlfriend, who was 17, wrote back, "Well that's something very nice to say to me when I'm carrying your child so if something happens to me he will die with me."

Thomas fired back, "No he won't."

The girlfriend replied, "If my heart stops so does his."

Police recounted in the incident report that the couple "had recently been arguing" after the girlfriend found out Thomas was "dating another female" behind her back.

"She advised after a baby shower she had … photos were taken of her and Dominic, then posted on to Facebook," the report says, citing police interviews with the mother-to-be.

"[The girlfriend] stated Dominic was not happy the photos were posted and [the other female] learned of their relationship," the document adds. "She advised Dominic started to send threatening text messages from his phone to hers, saying he was going to kill her."

Police said the messages were sent just one day before Thomas' drowning attack in Wichita.

More from Law&Crime: Boyfriend's fight with 'toxic' girlfriend at Taco Bell nearly turns deadly as she runs him over from behind after driving onto sidewalk: Cops

According to the report, he had contacted the teen again the following day and claimed he wanted to go for a walk with her. The couple went to a local pond and talked for roughly 20 minutes before Thomas began talking about how "he did not want to live anymore because he was lonely," the report says.

"[The girlfriend] stated Dominic told her he ate a whole pizza … and she asked why he did that. She stated Dominic said he ate the pizza because it was his last free meal," the report recounts. "[The girlfriend] said she asked why it was his last meal and he told her, 'I'm going to jail.'"

After telling the girl this, cops said Thomas "put her in a headlock" and a struggle ensued. Thomas pushed the woman down to the ground and then "grabbed her by the feet and began dragging her towards the pond," according to the incident report.

"She then lost a shoe and Dominic then grabbed one foot and continued to drag her to the pond," the report recalls. "[The girlfriend] stated she was taken into the water and Dominic held her head under water with one hand. She advised screaming for help and pleading with Dominic to stop. She stated being in fear her mother would find her body like this and she would lose the baby after she died."

Thomas later told police that he abruptly stopped attacking the girl, claiming that "once she started mentioning their child it got to him so he stopped and left her there" at the pond, according to the report. "He advised he wanted to drown her for putting him in the situation he was in with [the other female]."

Thomas' girlfriend reported the incident to police and he was arrested a day later. When asked "to get his story off his chest," Thomas confessed that he wanted to drown her.

More from Law&Crime: 'I'm going to put you to sleep': Judge lowers bail on boyfriend after girlfriend cries for protection — she was dead days later

"He stated he was upset with [the girlfriend] after she contacted [the other female] to inform her of his and her relationship," the incident report notes. "He stated he sent threatening text messages from his phone saying he was going to kill her. He advised making sure she knew it wasn't just threat and he would actually follow through."

While at the pond, Thomas admitted to telling his girlfriend, "Did you think it was a joke?" before attacking her. He told police they stood there for 30 minutes talking about their situation but everything "went in one ear out the other," per the report.

"Dominic advised he did not have any intention of trying to drown [the girlfriend] when he went over to her residence, but decided to follow through with his threat once they were by the pond," the report concludes.

Thomas, who is now 24, was convicted of attempted first-degree murder following a four-day trial in 2024.