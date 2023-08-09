‘I love you too!’: Police seek burglar who made friends with golden retriever while stealing $1,300 bike

Police are seeking a dastardly burglar who not only stole an expensive bike, but also manipulated a dog with friendship.

“I love you too,” the suspect told the golden retriever, as seen on surveillance footage. “You’re a sweetheart. I want you to come home with me.”

And yet this cold-hearted, two-legged fiend calmly abandoned his new, canine friend in order to flee the crime scene.

Now officers are seeking this man for stealing the bike and are asking anyone with information to message them.

“Do you recognize this person or the stolen bike? Can you provide any details that may assist in identifying the suspect?” police said in a Facebook post. “Any information, no matter how minor it might seem, could prove invaluable.”

According to cops, an unknown white man entered a garage in the Pacific Beach neighborhood of San Diego, California, on July 15 at approximately 10:40 p.m.

He stole a 2019 black Electra 3-speed bicycle worth approximately $1,300, they said.

Cops called the bike “distinct.” It featured “8-ball” caps on the tire valves, an “8-ball” logo on the frame, and a rear wheel frame marked with a checkered black and white pattern.

As seen on video, the man began to walk the bicycle off through the open garage door when a golden retriever, heart full of boundless love for all, approached.

“Hi, buddy,” said the burglar. Then, when the dog, still friendly, jumped on him, the man said, “No, no, we don’t want to do that.”

But the man carried the bike back into the garage and began to give the golden retriever the attention the canine was seeking.

“Because you’re so cool — come here,” he said. “Because you’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known. I love you too. You’re a sweetheart. I want you to come home with me.”

The man also mocked the homeowner, though the dog’s ears were too innocent to understand the import of those words.

“Where’s your dad?” said the burglar as the dog rolled over and let him give belly rubs. “Because your dad should not have left your garage open. F—. Dad! Where are you?”

The dog continued to express affection, pressing his snout against the burglar’s face.

“I love you, too,” the man said, laughing. “I love you, too, big guy.”

He commented on the amount of stuff in the home, then complimented the canine.

“Dude, you might be the coolest dog ever,” he said. “Where’s your dad?”

But nothing in this world lasts — not even friendship.

“I’ll bring it back,” the burglar said as he finally walked off with the bike.

As things stand, that was a lie.

The final moments of the footage show the dog, now alone, standing at the edge of the garage and watching as the erstwhile friend left.

Police said the burglar was last seen wearing a blue and white hat, gray shirt, blue shorts, and orange athletic shoes. He carried a black and blue backpack. Officers did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for an update.

