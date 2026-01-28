Chilling details have emerged in the case of a man accused of stabbing his parents to death inside their Pennsylvania home and then killing his sister when she found their bodies.

Kevin Castiglia, 55, faces numerous charges, including three counts of criminal homicide, three counts of abuse of a corpse, and three counts of recklessly endangering another person in the deaths of 90-year-old Fred Castiglia, 84-year-old Judith Castiglia, and 53-year-old Deborah Castiglia. He has been lodged in the Bucks County jail since the bodies were discovered this week.

The case, as authorities tell it, began on Sunday. According to court documents reviewed by Philadelphia-based NBC affiliate WCAU, Deborah Castiglia's boyfriend had not heard from her since the day before, so he went to her home, but there was no sign of her or her vehicle.

He then went to her parents' house on Heather Road in Churchville, Pennsylvania, and spotted her maroon Kia SUV in the driveway. He knocked on the door several times, but no one answered, and the lights were off. He left, but that would not be the end of things.

The following day, the boyfriend returned at approximately 2:10 p.m. and knocked again. This time, authorities say, he was greeted by someone: Kevin Castiglia.

The suspect reportedly answered the door in a robe, and when the boyfriend said he wanted to speak with his girlfriend, Kevin Castiglia told him she wasn't there and had likely gone on vacation. He apparently wasn't finished speaking, allegedly pointing a "Psycho"-type chef's knife at the boyfriend and warning, "Don't ever come here again or I will kill you."

The boyfriend is said to have left and called 911.

The Northampton Township Police Department reported responding to the home "for a well-being check" and that when they arrived, they were "confronted by an adult male armed with a knife." Kevin Castiglia at this time reportedly held two knives, with one of them apparently having blood on it.

After Kevin Castiglia allegedly failed to answer questions about his family and pointed at least one of the knives at officers, they shot him with a stun gun, but he was apparently unfazed enough to pull the electrodes from his body and retreat into the house where he "barricaded himself."

A standoff between the suspect and law enforcement lasted five hours, according to authorities, who said officers eventually entered the home and found Fred Castiglia's and Judith Castiglia's bodies in their master bedroom and Deborah Castiglia's body in the kitchen. Kevin Castiglia was found inside of a second-floor bedroom and arrested.

While being treated at a nearby hospital, the suspect allegedly told the doctor, "I hurt someone," per area ABC affiliate WPVI. Some hours later, his reported admissions apparently went further.

"I killed my parents in their sleep," he said, according to court documents, as well as, "I killed my sister when she found them."

Kevin Castiglia is being held by Bucks County authorities without bail. He appeared in court on Tuesday and is expected to return on Feb. 12 for a preliminary hearing. Investigators have not mentioned a suspected motive.