An Ohio woman who shot her housemate after an argument and then begged responding police to let her hit her vape as they arrested her will spend years behind bars.

Halle Harvey, 26, was sentenced to serve between 13 and 18 years in prison, local outlets such as Dayton Daily News reported. She previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 30-year-old Shyanne Mitchell.

As part of her plea deal, other charges — including murder and assault — were dropped.

It was Jan. 17, 2025, and Harvey and Mitchell were at their home on the 4700 block of Opperman Avenue in Riverside, a suburb of Dayton. Both women lived there with their boyfriends, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated.

As Law&Crime previously reported, the women began arguing in the basement of their home, and though the root of their disagreement is unclear, it was so heated — at least in Harvey's eyes — that she walked upstairs and grabbed her 9 mm handgun.

Harvey walked back down to the basement, and the two housemates began to physically fight, according to the local newspaper, which cited a Riverside police report. At some point, the since-convicted defendant fired her handgun, with the bullet striking Mitchell in the head.

Police officers were called to the home, and as they arrived at about 3 p.m., Harvey was reportedly walking outside the residence with her hands in the air and scratches to her face and chest. She is said to have expressed shock over the shooting and repeatedly stated how she did not mean for it to happen.

As Harvey was handcuffed, she apparently had multiple questions for the officer near her. According to the police report, she asked whether she could hit her vape and then questioned why she could not cry.

An obituary for Mitchell said she was a mother and "a radiant spirit whose life was marked by love, laughter, and creativity."