A Louisiana woman is accused of fatally shooting her 1-year-old daughter in her home and then declaring to the baby's father, "I just sent our baby to God."

Kristin Bass, 28, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office's jail on Friday, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to local news outlets including the Beaumont Enterprise, she has been charged with first-degree murder.

On Thursday, New Year's Day, Bass and the baby were at their home on Quelqueshue Street in Sulphur, along with Bass' 2-year-old daughter and the father of both children, Bradley Moss. Suddenly, Moss reportedly heard a loud noise and rushed to where he had heard it, finding Bass holding a gun.

The baby, identified by the father as Acelynn Moss, had been shot, and her 2-year-old sister was crying for help, Lake Charles-based NBC and The CW affiliate KPLC reported.

"Help me, daddy," the older sister reportedly cried.

"I almost lost two babies," Bradley Moss told the TV station. "I lost one because her mama wanted to send her to God."

The mother was apparently unrepentant, at least in the initial aftermath of the incident.

She allegedly said: "I just sent our baby to God."

As the father recounted, the defendant allegedly added: "Now I gotta get her."

Sulphur police officers are said to have arrived at the home sometime after 8 p.m. Bass was arrested, and the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services took custody of the 2-year-old girl.

Bass' bond was set at $10 million. The case was still being investigated as of Friday.

Sulphur, Louisiana, is located in the southwestern part of the state, about 10 miles west of Lake Charles.