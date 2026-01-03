An Indiana sheriff's deputy bit and beat a woman in a brutal domestic violence incident earlier this week, Hoosier State authorities say.

Tyler Wood, 27, stands accused of one count each of aggravated battery causing risk of death, domestic battery resulting in a serious bodily injury, and strangulation, according to the Muncie Police Department.

The underlying incident occurred on Wednesday at a residence on North Allison Road in Muncie – a medium-sized city located some 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

On the day in question, police responded to a domestic violence call and found a woman bleeding from her forehead, according to court documents obtained by Indianapolis-based Fox affiliate WXIN.

During the 911 call, dispatchers heard a man's voice in the background saying: "You're bleeding all over the apartment," police said.

At the residence, Wood was detained and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated for numerous injuries, according to the police department. The woman suffered trauma to her head, arms, and legs caused by punches, kicks, and bites.

While information about what led up to the violence is scarce, the woman said that afterward, the defendant went upstairs and began shouting about his plans to "kill her," according to law enforcement. Upon hearing those alleged threats, the woman called 911.

In response to the allegations, Blackford County Sheriff James "Jim" Heflin released a statement about the deputy, which reads:

On 12-30-2025 the Blackford County Sheriff's Office was made aware of a serious off-duty incident involving Tyler Wood, a deputy who has been employed with this office for more than three years, which resulted in criminal charges being filed by an outside law enforcement agency. That same night, the Chief Deputy and I responded and initiated a formal internal administrative investigation. As of today, he has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal administrative proceedings. Allegations involving violence are treated with the utmost seriousness and are thoroughly investigated. Any conduct that violates the law or the standards of this office will be addressed through the appropriate legal and administrative processes. Because this matter involves an active criminal case and pending merit proceedings, the Sheriff's Office is limited in what can be publicly disclosed at this time. The deputy is entitled to due process, and the case will proceed through the established legal and merit-based channels.

The defendant is being detained in the Delaware County Jail without bond.

Notably, Wood's jail record only shows the aggravated battery charge as of this writing. Prosecutors have requested until Jan. 7 to file formal charges in the case, according to court records reviewed by Law&Crime. The defendant is also slated to appear in court on that same date for a firearm seizure hearing, court records show.