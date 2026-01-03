A South Carolina woman is behind bars after stabbing her boyfriend and then making several telling comments about the violence, according to law enforcement in the Palmetto State.

Robin Todd, 53, stands accused of one count each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Hartsville Police Department.

The underlying incident occurred during the early morning hours on New Year's Day at a residence on Logan Avenue in Hartsville – a small town located roughly 70 miles northeast of Columbia.

Just after midnight, officers arrived at the residence in response to a 911 call and found the victim, whom they recognized from "previous law enforcement encounters," outside holding his chest, according to a police report obtained by Florence-based CBS affiliate WBTW.

The man allegedly said his girlfriend had stabbed him.

Police then knocked on the front door of the residence several times but Todd allegedly refused to come out, according to a police report obtained by Myrtle Beach-based NBC affiliate WMBF.

"Go on somewhere, I am not coming out," she allegedly said.

Next, Todd turned the lights out, authorities claim.

Police were eventually granted access to the house, reportedly found the woman laying in bed, and arrested her. Then, the officers took her to a nearby hospital after she complained about being in pain.

It was at the hospital where the woman made the telltale – unprompted – statements about the crime, law enforcement say.

"If I stabbed him, did you find any blood?" Todd allegedly asked.

Then, perhaps even more provocatively, the defendant allegedly said: "If I did stab him, he wasn't supposed to be at my house anyway."

The officer who penned the police report appeared to take issue with the second half of the second utterance, writing, "in previous dealings with Todd, she had told me that she allowed him to stay there and he even has a key to the home."

The case against Todd is not currently docketed on the Darlington County court system's public-facing website. Court records, however, show the defendant has previously had upward of two dozen criminal cases or charges filed against her since 2015.

The defendant is being detained in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center without bond.