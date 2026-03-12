A man suspected of a double murder in Nevada that took the lives of a young woman and the baby she was holding was arrested in Utah, authorities said.

Ziaire Ham, 22, was arrested in Ogden on March 3 after police said he was driving a stolen car when he committed a fatal shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to the Ogden Police Department, Ham fled after officers attempted a traffic stop. They eventually caught up to Ham and arrested him for receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, failure to stop, and reckless driving.

After Ham was arrested in Utah, he told officers that "he needed to speak to detectives from Las Vegas."

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Las Vegas-based CBS affiliate KLAS, Ham told law enforcement that he was living in Phoenix, Arizona, and visiting family in Las Vegas. He allegedly told police that he got into an argument with his relatives and pulled a gun on one of them before leaving the house. Police said Ham claimed "someone was following him" after he left.

Police said Ham told detectives that he had become isolated from his family, who "started treating him like an outcast," and that "he had a bounty on his head."

While still in Las Vegas, Ham crossed paths with a parked car belonging to an unnamed woman who was waiting for another friend who was pulled over for a traffic stop in a separate vehicle. Inside the car were the woman's friend, 21-year-old Danaijha Robinson, who was holding the woman's 1-year-old daughter, Nhalani Hiner, while the woman spoke with police.

Ham told police that when he saw the car, he "knew it did not belong there." He parked his own car, got out, and walked up to the driver's side window. Police said Ham demanded that the person inside exit the car. When the person inside did not comply, Ham allegedly fired nine shots into the car, then left.

According to the complaint, Ham told detectives, "[T]hat's when I lit up the car, I ain't even gonna lie." Ham then reportedly became "hysterical" after realizing "I killed a child." He told police he did not mean to kill anyone.

The alleged shooting was caught on surveillance video, which captured Ham firing into the car and firing again at the front of the car. Ham then ran back to his car and fled, police said.

Robinson and Nhalani were brought to a hospital where they were both pronounced dead. The Ogden Police Department confirmed that they found the alleged murder weapon and were working with authorities in Las Vegas.

Ham remains in custody at the Weber County Jail in Utah. He is expected to be extradited to Las Vegas to face charges of open murder with a deadly weapon. His next court date was not made available.