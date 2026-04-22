A 64-year-old man in Florida who was drunk behind the wheel of a golf cart when his 58-year-old wife fell from the vehicle and died will avoid prison after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

St. Johns County Circuit Judge Casey L. Woolsey on Tuesday sentenced Angelo Theodosiou to 364 days of probation and suspended his driver's license for six months as a result of the crash that killed Christina Theodosiou last year, court records show.

The judge handed down the sentence after Angelo Theodosiou pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped an additional charge of refusing to submit to DUI testing.

As Law&Crime previously reported, the fatal crash took place at about 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2025.

"The defendant [is] the driver of a golf cart where the passenger fell out of the vehicle," the arrest report says. "The victim, the defendant's wife, struck her head on [the] ground and was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Trauma Hospital with a Glasgow of 3 at the time of her trauma helicopter flight. The defendant was found to be the at fault driver."

Investigators noted in the report that Theodosiou's "eyes were bloodshot and watery and pupils displayed a reddened sclera."

"An odor of alcoholic beverage emitted from the defendant from approximately three feet away in an open area," the report said.

Despite being told that a DUI investigation was underway, authorities said Theodosiou refused to participate in a standardized field sobriety test.

"Once placed under arrest, the defendant repeatedly asked what was happening and why he was arrested," the arrest report said.

Police also said Angelo Theodosiou's test refusal came after he agreed to comply with the procedure.

"While at SJC Jail, the defendant was read and had implied consent explained to him repeatedly," the report says. "The defendant originally advised he would provide a valid breath sample but recanted his statement and failed to provide."

In the days after the crash, Angelo Theodosiou's attorney, L. Lee Lockett, told The St. John Citizen that his client was "heartbroken" and "distraught" over the death of his wife, but maintained that he was "not impaired" at the time.

"He's depressed as can be," the lawyer said.

In December 2025, Law&Crime reported that the couple's family members were "standing behind" Angelo Theodosiou in the wake of his wife's death.

Neighbors told local CBS affiliate WJAX that given the high number of golf carts in the area, tragedy was bound to strike.

"We kind of imagine it was only a matter of time before someone was in an accident at this intersection," said Christopher Barnes, who also told reporters he witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

"You shouldn't be drinking and driving," neighbor Yariela Farkas said. "It's still a vehicle, and it's still dangerous."