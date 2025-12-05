A Florida woman is dead after falling out of a golf cart being driven by her husband — who is now accused of being drunk behind the wheel.

Christina Theodosiou, 58, died from injuries she sustained after falling from a golf cart being driven by her 64-year-old husband, Angelo Theodosiou. According to an arrest report by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, Angelo Theodosiou was driving at the time of the crash, which happened around 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 30.

"The defendant [is] the driver of a golf cart where the passenger fell out of the vehicle," the arrest report says. "The victim, the defendant's wife, struck her head on [the] ground and was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Trauma Hospital with a Glasgow of 3 at the time of her trauma helicopter flight. The defendant was found to be the at fault driver."

Law enforcement officials confirmed that Angelo Theodosiou bonded out of jail on Dec. 1, the day after his arrest. His next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2026.

Investigators noted in the report that Theodosiou's "eyes were bloodshot and watery and pupils displayed a reddened sclera."

"An odor of alcoholic beverage emitted from the defendant from approximately three feet away in an open area," the report noted.

Theodosiou, for his part, insists that he was not under the influence at the time of the crash and that he is not responsible for what happened.

"My client maintains his innocence and we're looking forward to receiving the evidence," attorney L. Lee Lockett told The St. Johns Citizen, a local news website. "He didn't cause the accident, he was not impaired."

Although he knew that a DUI investigation was underway, Theodosiou apparently refused to participate in a standardized field sobriety test.

"Once placed under arrest, the defendant repeatedly asked what was happening and why he was arrested," the arrest report said.

Theodosiou has been charged with driving under the influence and refusing to submit to police testing.

That refusal, the arrest report noted, came after Theodosiou allegedly agreed to comply.

"While at SJC Jail, the defendant was read and had implied consent explained to him repeatedly," the report says. "The defendant originally advised he would provide a valid breath sample but recanted his statement and failed to provide."

Lockett said that Angelo Theodosiou is "heartbroken" and "distraught" over the death of his wife. According to the St. Johns Citizen, the couple retired to Florida from New York in recent years. Prior to moving, Angelo Theodosiou ran a restaurant in Queens.

"He's depressed as can be," the lawyer said.

The couple's family members are reportedly "standing behind" the accused man at this time.

Neighbors told local CBS affiliate WJAX that given the high number of golf carts in the area, tragedy was bound to strike.

"We kind of imagine it was only a matter of time before someone was in an accident at this intersection," said Christopher Barnes, who also told reporters he witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

"You shouldn't be drinking and driving," neighbor Yariela Farkas said. "It's still a vehicle, and it's still dangerous."