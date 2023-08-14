Husband kidnapped and murdered wife’s lover, wrapped body in plastic and stored remains in ‘detached structure’: Sheriff

A 49-year-old husband is in serious legal jeopardy after he allegedly tied up and beat a 32-year-old man to death over the weekend in Texas.

Narciso Cruz Banos allegedly discovered that Francisco Antonio Serrano Romero was having an affair with his 42-year-old wife Francisca Salazar Carrizales and on Saturday “bound the Complainant’s arms with straps and a belt and struck the Complainant about the head, face and body with Defendant’s hands, feet, and with a blunt object,” and killed the man, according to the criminal complaint.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that authorities found a body Saturday in a “detached structure” on Banos’ 11555 Ezekiel Rd. property in Tomball after a woman — Romero’s wife — requested a welfare check.

“Romero had been reported missing by a family member and was last known to be at the Ezekiel address,” the sheriff’s office said.

KHOU reported Romero’s wife called the cops after he sounded injured during a phone call. Romero reportedly said he was going to stay at his boss’ house on Thursday night and then go to work the next day.

When that didn’t happen, the woman called Banos on the phone. The defendant allegedly admitted pistol-whipping Romero and revealed the affair to the man’s wife. After investigators arrived on scene, they found Romero dead and a Dexter-like scene inside a “detached structure.”

“Deputies located a detached structure on the property and found what appeared to be a human body, wrapped in plastic, secured with tape, inside the structure,” authorities added.

That structure appears to be a shipping container.

The defendants, who are reportedly not U.S. citizens, were described as Houston-area electrical business partners and parents of 11-year-old and a 12-year-old children.

Banos was booked Sunday on charges of murder, aggravated kidnapping, and tampering with evidence — namely, a human corpse. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that Banos’ wife Francisca Carrizales was also charged with tampering with a human corpse and was booked into the Harris County Jail.

The conditions of Banos’ bond say that he will be subjected to electronic monitoring and 24-hour house arrest except for work, school, court, or necessary medical treatment. He is ordered to have no contact with his co-defendant wife and may not drink alcohol (court documents described alcohol as a “factor in this offense”).

Harris County court records show that Banos has a DWI on his record dating back to 1997. There was also a 2020 arrest in neighboring Montgomery County for a second DWI offense. Records show Banos pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in that case back in 2021.

Read the criminal complaint, the state’s motion for bond conditions, and an order for pretrial supervision/bond conditions.

