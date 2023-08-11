Texas son hauled into custody shirtless after he allegedly stabbed child psychiatrist mom repeatedly in front yard of her home

A 24-year-old Texas man is behind bars and facing murder charges after police found his mother, a child psychiatrist, fatally stabbed at her home Thursday.

The Lubbock Police Department said that its officers responded at 7:08 p.m Thursday to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 4500 block of 20th Street, where investigators soon found 63-year-old Dr. Brigitte Curtis in the backyard of the property suffering from multiple stab wounds. Those wounds proved to be fatal.

“EMS arrived and pronounced Curtis deceased at the scene,” cops said.

The suspect, Peter Martinelli, was allegedly in the driveway at the property and ran off on foot when he saw and heard the telltale signs of lights and sirens heading towards him.

“Martinelli fled on foot and was taken into custody shortly after,” authorities said. “Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Martinelli attacked Curtis while she was in the front yard stabbing her multiple times.”

It’s not immediately clear what preceded the deadly stabbing. KLBK’s cameras were rolling after cops put a shirtless Martinelli in handcuffs on the ground at the scene.

The defendant is now charged with murder and held on $500,000 bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show. As a result of his alleged attempt to escape arrest, Martinelli is also charged with evading on foot.

“Our hearts are broken, and our prayers go out to the many people who were so positively impacted by her,” StarCare Speciality Health System said in a statement on Dr. Brigitte Curtis’ “tragic passing,” KLBK reported.

Texas Medical Board records show that Curtis, a 1987 graduate from the University of Colorado School of Medicine, had been a licensed physician since 1993 with certifications issued by the American Board of Medical Specialties in child and adolescent psychiatry.

