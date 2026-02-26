An Illinois man working two jobs to support his family was fatally struck by his own delivery van after being carjacked, police said.

The Chicago Police Department announced in a press release on Tuesday that 33-year-old Montoya Perry was arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Daniel Figueroa. Figueroa was found dead outside Loretto Hospital in Chicago around 2 a.m. on Monday after dropping off an Uber Eats food delivery for a doctor who worked there.

Police said that when the doctor went outside to pick up his order, he found Figueroa lying in the street.

Figueroa was taken to another hospital, where he was pronounced dead. As Law&Crime previously reported, surveillance cameras captured the moment Figueroa came out of Loretto Hospital after dropping off his delivery to find his van being stolen by two men and a woman. As he tried to stop the alleged theft, he was dragged by the van for half a block before the van sped away.

Police announced Tuesday that a person of interest was in custody in connection with the homicide investigation. Perry was arrested and charged with murder and vehicular hijacking the same day. She remains in custody without bond until her next court appearance on March 18.

In an interview with local ABC affiliate WLS, Figueroa's girlfriend Sandra Guerrero said he had just finished working a shift at Amazon on Sunday before beginning a late-night shift at his second job for Uber Eats. Figueroa had been providing for her and her young son, whom she said he treated as his own.

Information about the other two suspects in the alleged carjacking was not made available. No other arrests have been made. While a cause of death was not released for Figueroa, police said he was "fatally struck by [his] vehicle as the offender fled."