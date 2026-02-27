An Arizona dad walking home from work was beaten to within an inch of his life on the one night his wife couldn't give him a ride — as she usually does — because her car was in the shop, his family says.

"He had a brain injury and they say more than half of his brain is dead," explained Ismael Loya's wife, Sophia Pinedo, in an interview with local TV station KTVK.

"They want me to, basically, let him go … because he's going to suffer a lot, but I can't do it," Pinedo added, crying. "I can't do it, and if he's fought this far, maybe we can give him a little bit more time."

Loya was walking home in Phoenix on Feb. 11 before he was found beaten near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, his wife says. He left his job around 8 p.m. that night, with Pinedo filing a missing persons report after Loya failed to arrive.

"He never made it back," Pinedo told KTVK.

Police have launched an investigation to try to figure out what happened, but have yet to identify any suspects.

"You hurt a man who loves his family and didn't deserve it," Pinedo said. "If anyone is out there and saw anything, you don't have to say your name, but help us find out who is responsible for what happened to him."

Loya's condition was not known Thursday, but Pinedo told KTVK she will hold on as long as she can to see if he can somehow recover from his injuries. The couple has been together for 13 years.

"I've seen [miracles] happen," Pinedo said. "Anything is possible, and … he could come back to us."

Authorities have asked anyone with information about what happened to Loya to contact the Phoenix Police Department.