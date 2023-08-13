The Week Ahead: Sixth wife murder trial continues, Bryan Kohberger hearing slated

Law&Crime Network will be following the following trials and hearings this week. You can watch live on our website and YouTube page.

Trials

NV v Thomas Randolph

Thomas Randolph’s retrial for the murder of his sixth wife started last week. Randolph is accused of murdering Sharon Causse and the hitman he allegedly hired to kill her, Michael Miller, in 2008.

Randolph was convicted and sentenced for the brutal killings in 2017, but his conviction was overturned in 2021 due to the court using “prior bad-act evidence” and he was granted a new trial.

The Latest:

Opening statements were Friday and the prosecution is scheduled to continue calling witness on Monday.

IA v Henry Earl Dinkins

An Iowa judge will decide the fate in the bench trial of Henry Dinkins, a registered sex offender who is accused of kidnapping and killing a 10-year-old girl. A bench trial means there is no jury and the judge will determine guilt or innocence. Testimony began last week and is slated to continue Monday morning.

Prosecutors say he shot and killed Breasia Terrell in July 2020 and then dumped her body in a lake near DeWitt.

Dinkins previously pleaded guilty to a 1990 sexual abuse of a 5 year-old-girl when he was 17.

Hearings

ID v Bryan Kohberger

OH v Kristel Candelario Kristel Candelario is facing a murder charge after she left her 16-month-old child home alone for 10 days. This Wednesday, she has a court hearing.

