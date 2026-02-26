A woman in California is accused of shooting a single mother in the back as the victim was walking into her home after a fight.

Elvia Johnson, 20, is wanted in connection with a homicide case, the San Bernardino Police Department announced on Wednesday in a plea for the public's help. The victim was identified by Los Angeles-based CBS affiliates KCAL and KCBS as 19-year-old Niliyah Montgomery.

Johnson has a warrant out for her arrest and is "considered armed and dangerous." She is alleged to have shot and killed Montgomery on the 1600 block of Concord Street in San Bernardino earlier this month.

On Feb. 1 at about 5 p.m., multiple people were involved in a fight on that block in the city. They were reportedly outside of Montgomery's home, though it is unclear what caused the feud.

The fight appeared to have ended, and the victim was walking back into her house, but Johnson "entered a vehicle and fired a single gunshot striking the victim," the police department said. Montgomery is said to have been struck by the bullet in her back.

"My baby come running into my arms saying, 'Mom.' With blood coming out her mouth," the victim's mother, Tasha Montgomery, told the local outlets, recounting the harrowing moments. "She was everything to me. That's my child, my firstborn. She made me a mother."

Officers were called to the scene, and the victim was brought to an area hospital, where she "succumbed to her injuries," police said.

Montgomery was the single mother of a 3-year-old girl, according to her mother, who said her daughter had returned to school to better her life after dropping out when she was pregnant.

The San Bernardino Police Department is imploring anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts to come forward and speak with them by calling the numbers on their press release.

San Bernardino is located about 60 miles east of Los Angeles in California.