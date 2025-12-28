A hotel guest in Illinois spent Christmas Eve attempting to butcher a man he was celebrating with earlier in the night, stabbing him multiple times while he was trying to sleep on an inflatable bed after the festivities, prosecutors say.

Uberclein Vazquez Villareal, 40, has been charged with armed violence and aggravated battery for the alleged knife attack, which left his victim hospitalized with multiple stab wounds, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

A press release posted by the state's attorney's office on Saturday describes how the victim and another man were "sharing a hotel room celebrating Christmas Eve" when Vazquez Villareal allegedly began "harassing the victim as he slept." The other individual who was there briefly left the room to take a phone call when the stabbing unfolded and returned to find a blood-soaked scene, according to prosecutors, which prompted him to call 911.

"When officers arrived, they made contact with an individual hiding behind the hotel front desk who indicated that someone had been stabbed," the state's attorney's office says. "Officers then proceeded to Room 345 where they made contact with Vazquez Villareal standing in the hallway outside of the room with his hands covered in blood."

After taking Vazquez Villareal into custody, cops entered the room and found the victim "laying on an inflatable bed with multiple stab wounds to the upper chest/torso area," according to prosecutors. The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

Authorities learned during the course of their investigation that Vazquez Villareal allegedly harassed the victim and went berserk while wielding a 4.5-inch blade.

"The type of violence alleged in this case is shocking and will not be tolerated in DuPage County," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin in a statement.

Vazquez Villareal is being held without bond and his next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2026, according to the state's attorney's office. The health status of his alleged victim is currently unknown.