A car crash that killed a Texas woman in her own driveway is being investigated by authorities.

Xochitl Santos, 43, was standing next to her Toyota Sienna in the driveway of her home in Houston, Texas, on the afternoon of Dec. 23 when a man driving a Chevy Cobalt lost control of his vehicle and hit her, pinning her between his car and hers. According to the Houston Police Department, the collision caused the amputation of one of Santos' legs at the scene, and her other leg was also nearly severed. Santos was rushed to the hospital after her family members rendered aid to her in her driveway.

The mother of four was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police told local Fox affiliate KRIV that a 34-year-old man was detained at the scene, but was later released from custody. He allegedly showed signs of intoxication and was speeding through the residential neighborhood. Charges have not yet been filed in connection with the fatal collision, but police said the investigation was ongoing.

Local ABC affiliate KTRK obtained surveillance video from a nearby business that captured the crash when it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. The video also showed the suspect's Cobalt allegedly speeding down the street and following another gold Toyota sedan.

Investigators told KTRK that the suspect had been arguing with his girlfriend at an apartment complex a few blocks away from Santos' home. The girlfriend, reportedly the driver of the gold sedan, drove away from the complex, and the suspect allegedly chased after her in his Cobalt. Police said that when the suspect sped up to get to the gold sedan, he lost control of his vehicle and struck Santos.

KTRK reported that witnesses told police they heard a man and a woman arguing at the apartment complex in the time leading up to the crash. Residents of that complex told KTRK that the couple were former residents who were visiting friends who still lived there. The couple reportedly got into an argument at the gathering.

Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson told local NBC affiliate KPRC, "Obviously he was driving at a high rate of speed down a residential street, so he could be charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide or something like that depending on what the [district attorney] comes up with, even if he's not intoxicated."

Police said the investigation was ongoing. The suspect has not been named or charged with any crimes.