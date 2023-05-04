A high school teacher faces a felony charge for indecent, lewd, or lascivious touching after a 17-year-old teen told detectives that she “made out” with him in a classroom after school and called him “hot,” according to Florida cops.

The Sarasota Police Department said that teacher Michele Anne Little, 29, was arrested on April 28, the day after the Sarasota Military Academy High School student was interviewed by authorities. According to authorities, the interview of the teen took place two days after Little was confronted at school about rumors of an April 17 touching incident.

Though Little denied the allegations, according to cops, the teen said the teacher — “Captain Little” — had been flirting with him for a week or two before the alleged incident. An affidavit said the teen “did not have Little as an instructor for any of his classes,” but that the teacher would call him “hot” and dangerous because of his age.

“[The teen] said the Friday before the incident he was in her room at lunch and she asked him if he was dominant or recessive ([the teen] interpreted this statement as sexual in nature). He said he didn’t know why she was asking this. He said she told him she could ‘show him a couple things,'” the affidavit said.

A matter of days later, cops said, the defendant encountered the student at lunchtime and encouraged him to help clean her room in the afternoon. She allegedly propped the door open with a pencil so the door would not lock and the student could enter after school.

“He said Captain Little put a testing/tutoring sign on the door when he entered the classroom while he was there. He said it was just them in the room and she told him that she had to take a cold shower and a hot plunge after school on Friday to clear her head because of him,” the documents continued. “He said Captain Little told him that she thought about them together over the weekend and was all for it. [The teen] said she told him that he was so ‘f—ing hot.'”

“When they got close together she told him ‘God you are so f—ing hot,” the affidavit continued, alleging that the teacher then “made out” with the teen for 10 to 15 minutes before making a comment about the end of the school year nearing. “[The teen] said he feels that she wanted to keep this going because she told him that they have 6 more weeks to do this.”

The teen allegedly told cops that Little also made comments about him looking “older” — “like he is in his twenties.”

“[The teen] said on multiple days Little would tell him that he is dangerous because he is [redacted] years old and he is so good looking,” the affidavit went on.

Authorities said that school surveillance video from April 17 shows Little pulled window shades from her desk drawer and put the blinds up on the door so passersby couldn’t see into the room. Police said the student could be seen entering the room at 2:02 p.m. and leaving at 2:21 p.m. that day.

“There was no other student or teacher present in the room,” the affidavit said.

The defendant’s bond was set at $10,000 and she was released from Sarasota County jail custody. An arraignment is set for June 9, court records show.

Cops said Little was placed on leave.

“The High School administration was made aware of an alleged incident that happened between a staff member and student that is being investigated by the Sarasota Police Department,” Sarasota Military Academy High School told staff, students, and parents in a statement, according to police. “We have come to learn that an arrest was made by the Sarasota Police Department, and any updates regarding this case will be released by the SPD.”

