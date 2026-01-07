A Texas man is headed to prison for nearly a decade after he beat his 6-year-old son with a belt — all because the boy forgot to bring home a folder from school.

Demitrius Shea Lacour, 40, was convicted Monday of injury to a child and sentenced to 8 1/2 years behind bars, according to local CBS affiliate KWTX. The investigation began in September 2024 when the boy, then in the first grade, reportedly showed up to school with a large red bruise to his neck. A school nurse called cops after finding more bruises and welts on the boy. In all, the boy had "six distinct injuries on his body, all consistent with being struck with a belt," per KWTX.

The boy had 4-inch wide bruises on his neck, back, side and lower legs. Police reportedly determined the injuries inflicted were "far beyond reasonable physical discipline."

Prosecutor Jessica Washington reiterated that notion during her closing arguments.

"Did this 6-year-old deserve this?" Washington reportedly said. "He had just started first grade. He was just learning his ABCs. Was that reasonable discipline? Is this what you would expect from a parent when this child merely forgets his take-home folder? Was a belt across his neck and back and legs what he needed to learn to be a better student?"

The defendant's attorney said his client was trying to "straighten out his son." He dismissed it as a "mistake."

"Was this a mistake someone needs to go to prison for?" attorney Alan Streetman said, according to KWTX.

Jurors didn't take long to side with the prosecution. They reportedly came back with a verdict in 30 minutes. Lacour had reportedly been offered a plea deal in which he would have received a five-year prison sentence but he rejected that and took his chances at trial.

Washington and fellow prosecutor Dan Stokes said in a statement to KWTX that Lacour showed a "complete lack of remorse and avoidance of responsibility."

"His attempts to justify leaving a 6-year-old child covered in bruises and welts in the shape of a buckle all over his body was not discipline, but abuse," they said.