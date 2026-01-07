A man in Indiana is accused of shooting another man after arguing about how the suspect planned to spend the money set aside for his child for Christmas, authorities say.

Keymaree Fagin, 22, has been charged with murder, pointing a firearm at another person, and the unlawful carrying of a handgun while having a prior felony conviction within the last 15 years, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. The case was filed in Marion County Superior Court on Monday.

On Dec. 23, 21-year-old Logan Newman was driving in the area of Indianapolis with a woman in the passenger seat and another man sitting behind her, according to authorities. At some point, the man in the back seat requested that they grab a drink with his friend, Fagin.

They drove to Fagin's home and picked him up, and he immediately began "flexing" a gun, boasting that he had stolen it, local NBC affiliate WTHR reported, citing the woman's account in court documents. The woman said they proceeded to Walmart, where they bought alcohol, and then drove to a park on the 8700 block of Blooming Grove Drive in Camby, located just outside the metropolis.

While at the park, Fagin reportedly called a friend in jail and told him he would put some Christmas money set aside for his own child into the jailed friend's commissary fund. According to the woman, he also said he was going to be in the jail with him, though what he might have meant by this is unclear.

Newman and the woman are said to have taken issue with Fagin's suggested use of the Christmas funds, with Newman reportedly saying he thought it was a bad idea. But when they told Fagin this, Fagin allegedly got upset and accused Newman of speaking poorly about his kid.

An argument broke out, and Fagin "became more agitated, grunting and huffing," per WTHR, ejecting and reinserting bullets into his gun. Inside the car, the suspect allegedly began to point the gun at Newman's head, and Newman suggested they fight outside of the vehicle.

"No, I'm going to shoot you," Fagin reportedly replied, proceeding to put the gun to Newman's head and shoot him multiple times.

The victim slumped over the car's dashboard — his foot still on the gas — and crashed into the fencing around a nearby tennis court, the witness said. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported being at the scene of a homicide investigation at about 12:50 p.m. that day, searching for a suspect.

Nine minutes later, police announced they had detained someone. Newman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to local Fox and CBS affiliate WXIN, surveillance cameras captured the gunfire coming from inside the vehicle and then the suspect running from the car after the crash. Once he was arrested, Fagin allegedly admitted to having had an argument with Newman, though he claimed someone outside the car fired the shots.

Fagin has a jury trial scheduled for March 23, 2026.

An obituary for Newman states that, along with his fiancee, he was expecting his first child in July 2026.