A pair of Minnesota natives has been charged with assault after a road rage incident that involved a golf club.

Clarence Lyons, 37, and Patience Jentzen, 31, are both out on bond after they were arrested in connection with a road rage incident that took place on March 23. According to a statement of probable cause reviewed by Law&Crime, police responded to calls about an assault near an intersection in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, and found a male victim bleeding from the head. The man, who was not identified by name, told police that he tried to intervene in what he believed was a road rage incident between two drivers in front of him.

Police said when the man approached the fray, Lyons "attacked him with a golf club."

According to the statement, surveillance footage showed that the initial road rage incident began when a brown sedan sped past a red sedan and cut it off. The brown sedan then slammed on its brakes, causing the red sedan to stop. Behind both cars was a silver SUV that was driven by the unnamed victim.

Police said the victim parked his SUV, then got out and walked up to the brown sedan. Lyons exited the brown sedan from the passenger side, quickly followed by Jentzen, who came from the driver's side. Both Lyons and Jentzen walked toward the victim and an argument ensued. Meanwhile, the red sedan drove away from the scene.

As Jentzen and the victim continued their verbal argument, Lyons went back to the brown sedan to retrieve a golf club. While the victim was returning to his SUV, Lyons allegedly "ran at him with a golf club" and started beating him with it. Both men ended up fighting on the ground, and Jentzen allegedly went into the silver SUV and stole the other man's keys. She then allegedly joined the physical fight, taking swings at the victim with the golf club herself.

After the alleged assault ended, Lyons and Jentzen got back into the brown sedan and left the scene.

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On March 25, police tracked down the brown sedan and arrested Lyons and Jentzen. According to the statement, both Lyons and Jentzen made "spontaneous utterances" about the victim to the effect of, "He got what he deserved."

Lyons was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon; Jentzen was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and aggravated robbery. Both were booked into the Hennepin County Jail and posted bond. Jentzen is due to appear in court on April 22; Lyons is scheduled to appear on April 23.