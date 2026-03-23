A 38-year-old Florida woman allegedly punched a pregnant woman in the face during a road rage incident, attacked a 68-year-old woman who tried to help and then bit the cop who was trying to arrest her.

Mandolyn Shaffer-Brockwell stands accused of burglary, aggravated battery on a pregnant person, battery on a person 65 or older and resisting an officer with violence.

The incident occurred on Feb. 23 in the area of Millenia Boulevard and Millenia Plaza Way in Orlando. Cops released surveillance footage of Shaffer-Brockwell allegedly getting out of her SUV in the middle of the road and running toward the pregnant woman's car. She jumped on the hood of the car and punched it, before opening the driver's side door and repeatedly punching the victim, the video showed. The pregnant woman also had a child in her car.

"Honk at me again," Shaffer-Brockwell yelled at the victim, according to a police report obtained by local Fox affiliate WOFL.

The victim reportedly said Shaffer-Brockwell kept brake-checking her until she got out of the car and assaulted her.

Shaffer-Brockwell then allegedly attacked a 68-year-old woman who had gotten out of her car to intervene, scratching her face. The suspect fled, but officers who responded to the scene quickly located her after being provided with a description of her by the victims.

But Shaffer-Brockwell apparently wasn't done with her rage.

Cops allege Shaffer-Brockwell resisted arrest. Body camera footage showed Shaffer-Brockwell pulling her arms away from the officer as he tried to place her into custody.

"Tell me why," the suspect said, per the video.

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The officer said he was arresting her for battery as he tried to take her into custody. Eventually, he pinned her to the ground. But Shaffer-Brockwell bit him, the video showed.

"Don't bite me," the officer exclaimed.

"Get the f— off me," Shaffer-Brockwell screamed.

Cops arrested her and took her to the Orange County Jail. She has a court date scheduled for March 30.