A 17-year-old Florida boy allegedly spotted one of his classmates from school who was riding a scooter along a narrow street and intentionally ran him over with his car.

Elijah Emmans stands accused of first-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Mikhail Cuba in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred on Nov. 20, 2025, in the 2800 block of Wakulla Way, a one-lane neighborhood street with no sidewalks that abuts a river.

The Florida Highway Patrol originally investigated the incident as a hit-and-run and filed a vehicular manslaughter charge against Emmans. But surveillance video indicated Emmans hit Mikhail on purpose, cops said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office took over the case and charged Emmans with first-degree murder. He was taken into custody on Friday and placed into a juvenile detention facility.

According to Mikhail's family, Emmans had been terrorizing him when he was at school.

Mikhail's grandmother, Ectasy Mooty, told local Fox affiliate WOFL that Emmans was among a group of school bullies that made his life so miserable he had to leave and be homeschooled.

Mooty called her grandson's alleged killer a "really sick, sick individual."

"That's not even a person," she said in an interview with the TV station. "I wouldn't even classify that as an animal."

Mikhail's death wasn't the only tragedy for the family. In the months after his death, Mikhail's mother died of an accidental overdose, Mooty said.

"Being without your child — who was just a child with so much promise — it just broke her heart and she died in her sleep," Mooty told the outlet.

Now Mooty is making sure she gets justice for her grandson.

"They're cowards because they did it from behind. He didn't see them coming," said Mooty, per WOFL. "But they're going to see me coming. They're going to see me every day in court, and I hope it haunts them."

Mikhail's obituary called him a "young man of remarkable kindness, intelligence, and generosity."

"He was quiet and serious, yet his playful and silly side shone through for those he loved," the obituary said. "He was always willing to go the extra mile for his family and friends. No matter the distance, you could always count on him being there for you."

Emmans remains in the juvenile detention facility. It's unclear when he is next slated to appear in court.