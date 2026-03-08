"He was always there for you, like well-known guy, well-respected in the community, very beloved by our school and the students always had nothing but great things to say about Coach Hughes," Shayden Maynor, a former student of Hughes', told local news station WANF. "He's helped me through some pretty hard times, too, and he was just a great guy all the way around. It's a very sad tragedy of what our community has lost."