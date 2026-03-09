A Kentucky man allegedly beat his wife to death so severely that he rendered her "unrecognizable."

Richard Chesher, 67, is in custody at the Bullitt County Detention Center after Mount Washington Police Department officers arrested him in connection with the death of his wife. Chesher was arrested Friday night after police responded to his home in Mount Washington and found him covered in blood. According to an arrest report obtained by local Fox affiliate WDKY, Chesher was standing in his garage next to the bloodied, dead body of his wife.

Local NBC affiliate WAVE reported that when police found Chesher, he was allegedly trying to load his wife's body into the back of a pickup truck.

Police said that as they investigated the Chesher home, they found a trail of blood that started inside the house and ended in the garage. Officers found a "club-like piece of wood" at the scene that was covered in blood.

Chesher's wife was allegedly "beaten so badly around her face and head she was unrecognizable."

According to the arrest report, a pickup truck was backed up to the garage door with a makeshift ramp going up to the truck bed. The body of Chesher's wife was allegedly wrapped up with a garden hose. Chesher reportedly tried to close the garage door on the police when they arrived, but they were able to detain him without incident.

Chesher was charged with murder, domestic violence, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse. He made his first court appearance on Monday, when a judge set his bail at $1 million cash. He is scheduled to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing on March 17.