A Missouri teen told cops "I drove and killed her" after crashing a BMW while going 102 mph in a 45 mph zone with a high school senior and sports star inside, who died, after leaving an alcohol-fueled birthday party, police say.

Om Patel, 18, of Riverside, got out of the burning 2024 BMW M4 covered in victim Tessa Walker's blood following the crash, which left her with a "fractured skull with brain matter exposed," according to an arrest affidavit. He allegedly admitted to killing Walker — described by her family and school as a "talented" three-sport athlete — while the car was "engulfed in flames."

"Patel admitted to coming from a party," the affidavit says. "Patel told [a deputy], 'I drove and killed her.'"

Platte County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on March 22, located near Missouri Highway 45 and North Main Street, just before 4:30 a.m., according to the affidavit. A third person who was in the car with Patel and Walker suffered "moderate injuries" and survived; Patel was uninjured.

"Members of the Crash Team conducted an investigation at the scene of the collision," the affidavit says. "The BMW appeared to have impacted the ground before rolling over for one full rotation. The BMW came to rest on its wheels, facing west."

Investigators located a set of tire marks and determined through a "speed scuff analysis" that Patel was traveling at "a speed of at least 102.65 mph" when he caused the tire marks, according to police. The BMW was "fully engulfed in flames" when deputies arrived at the scene.

"Once the fire was put out, responders located [Walker] deceased in the back passenger side of the BMW," the affidavit says.

After launching their investigation, police discovered that the party Patel and Walker attended was for an 18-year-old's birthday at a rented Airbnb.

"Evidence of underage consumption of alcohol was located," the affidavit says.

Patel had a blood-alcohol content of .047% after the crash, which is over the legal limit for people under the age of 21 in Missouri.

"Tessa will forever be remembered for her wit and smile," an obituary for Walker says. "She was an athlete, an artist and writer. She dominated in competitive volleyball, track and academics. If given time she would have indeed changed the world."

Patel is facing a second-degree involuntary manslaughter charge. He could face up to four years in prison if convicted.