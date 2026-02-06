An Arkansas woman who allegedly left her three young children alone is behind bars.

Tyliah Andrews, 22, was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor after police said they responded to her home in Jonesboro on Monday. According to an affidavit obtained by local news outlet NEA Report, 911 dispatchers received a call Monday at 5:23 a.m. from a child who said his parents were "gone." While officers from the Jonesboro Police Department were en route, 911 got a second call from a child at the same address.

When officers finally got inside, police said they found three young children in the home by themselves.

According to an arrest report obtained by Law&Crime, police arrived at the residence on N. Caraway Road and found the front door locked. Officers could hear cartoons playing on the TV inside and a "young child inside making noises." After the 1-year-old peeked through the window blinds, police signaled to the child to open the door, which he was unable to do.

Police eventually entered the home through the unlocked back door. An officer saw the 1-year-old sitting on the couch in the living room eating popcorn that had been spilled on the floor and furniture. While trying to find an adult, officers instead found a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old in another room.

An officer found a phone with contact information for Andrews' grandmother and placed a call. Andrews' grandmother provided the officer a phone number for Andrews. When police spoke to Andrews, she told them that her 14-year-old nephew was supposed to be at the home watching the children. Andrews told the officer that she was at another apartment complex about 15 minutes away.

Officers said that while they waited for Andrews to return home, they saw vomit on the kitchen floor as well as "live roaches crawling on the floor and on the walls." The sink was full of dirty dishes and the heat was turned up to a "high setting." Police said there was garbage throughout the home. Police contacted the Arkansas Department of Human Services, and a representative arrived to take custody of the three children.

More from Law&Crime: 'Their boots stuck to the floor': Parents who kept filthy, lice-infested kids in disgusting home told cops 'just take the foster kids,' police say

One of the officers spoke to the 5-year-old, who told police that the children had been "home alone all day." A phone found near the 1-year-old was determined to have been the source of several 911 calls that began at 3 a.m. that day. During a post-Miranda interview with Andrews, she told police that her 5-year-old made the calls because "he wants to be a police officer when he grows up." She said she taught him "how to call the police if he needs help."

Andrews told police that she contacted her nephew to come watch her children and he told her he was on his way over, "so she left." Police said she also told them she left after the nephew arrived. After their initial communication, Andrews claimed that she never heard from her nephew again. An investigator who spoke to the 5-year-old said that Andrews' nephew was never at the home.

Police determined that Andrews' nephew "was not involved" with watching Andrews' children, and his mother said he was at their home all night.

Andrews was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and criminal impersonation. She remains in custody at the Craighead County Jail, where she is being held on $5,000 bond. Her next court date was scheduled for March 20.

Police said Andrews' children are now in the custody of her grandmother.