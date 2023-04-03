Handcuffed murder suspect smiles after arrest in shooting death of teen with autism

A murder suspect charged with killing an autistic teenager appears to flash a smile as cops escorted him into a patrol car after his arrest.

As seen on video from the police department in Ocala, Florida, a handcuffed Geremy Doel Navarro, 20, grins slightly as he takes a seat inside the car.

#Ocala #Police Department detectives arrested Geremy Doel Navarro, 20, for the first-degree murder of Ferron Williams. Ferron was the 19-year-old with autism who was murdered outside a residence near the 900 block of NW 6th Ave., nearby the Hardee’s restaurant, on Jan. 27, 2022. pic.twitter.com/fEwetl8ays — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) April 1, 2023

Officers allege that Geremy Doel Navarro, 20, shot and killed Ferron Marquise Williams, 19, in January of 2022.

Police have previously said that Williams was shot several time while sitting on the front porch of an acquaintance’s home in order to use the Wi-Fi of a nearby Hardee’s restaurant.

“It appears the shots came from the roadway,” the Ocala Police Department said at the time. “Williams did not appear to be in any altercation or disturbance and appears to be an innocent murder victim.”

Williams’ family had told the police that the teen had autism. Cops did not immediately suggest a motive as to why Navarro allegedly killed the young man.

“I want to commend the tireless dedication of our detectives who have worked diligently for the past 14 months to bring closure to the heinous murder of 19-year-old Ferron Williams,” Police Chief Mike Balken said in a statement on Friday. “Their persistence in this investigation has led to the arrest of Geremy Navarro and I am proud to say that justice will finally be served.”

The police chief also shared his sadness over Williams’ death.

“I also want to express my deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the victim who have suffered a great loss,” Balken said in the statement. “We condemn all forms of violence and are committed to ensuring that our community remains safe and secure. We will continue to work diligently to bring perpetrators of such crimes to justice and protect our citizens from harm. Once again, I want to thank our detectives for their exceptional work and dedication to this investigation. They have truly shown what it means to serve and protect our community.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]