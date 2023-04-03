Law&Crime Network Drops New 10-Part Podcast Series Chasing Ghosts: The Hunt for the D.C. Snipers

The Law&Crime Network just released a brand new podcast, Chasing Ghosts: The Hunt for the D.C. Snipers, about the manhunt for a serial killer who targeted people living across the Washington D.C. region.

Thirteen people were randomly shot — in just three weeks — back in October 2002. As each new victim was gunned down, the FBI and local detectives struggled to track down a killer — until a single tip helped them piece together the murder mysteries.

Journalist Tony Holt hosts the 10-part series, which takes a magnifying look at one of the most devastating killing sprees in U.S. history.

Holt, a writer for one of Law&Crime’s other podcasts, Court Junkie, was drawn to cover this case because he reported on the trial for one of the defendants in 2003.

“At the time, it felt like I was in the middle of the biggest news story on American soil,” he explained. “As the years went by, I started thinking about revisiting the case and telling the story through a historical lens.”

Holt was a newspaper reporter for 20 years, and wrote for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the Daytona Beach News-Journal, the Washington Examiner, and was the founder and host of Sun Crime State. A Virginia native and long-time Floridian, he now lives in Arkansas with his love, Brandie.

You can start binging all 10 episodes of Chasing Ghosts: The Hunt for the D.C. Snipers now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

