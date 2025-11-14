A woman in Miami, Florida, is accused of stabbing her son with a fork during an argument over expenses and his behavior at school.

Leticia Puentes, 39, stands charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to Miami-Dade County jail records. The alleged incident of domestic violence occurred on Thursday morning.

Puentes and her son, whose age is unclear, were having an argument at their home in the area of Northwest 72nd Street, which is about 6 miles north of Downtown Miami. At one point during the quarrel, around 8:15 a.m., the son is alleged to have started throwing objects around the house.

The argument concerned a phone bill and the son's tardiness at school, according to local ABC affiliate WPLG. Then the situation turned violent.

As the mother and son tussled on the floor of the home, Puentes "grabbed a fork and stabbed him behind the ear," the son said, per an arrest report obtained by Law&Crime. Officers arrived at the home and saw the son with a "fresh bleeding puncture wound" behind his right ear.

Miami-Dade County first responders treated the victim's injury at the home.

The mother admitted to stabbing her son with the fork, though she reportedly claimed it was in self-defense. She was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is being held on a $3,000 bond.