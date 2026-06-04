A Maryland woman on trial for the murder of her 3-year-old daughter had to relive her alleged confession in court.

Darrian Randle, 32, faces 11 charges in connection with the death of her 3-year-old daughter, Nola Dinkins, whose body was found in a suitcase in the town of North East, Maryland, on June 11, 2025. As Law&Crime previously reported, Randle reported Nola missing the day before she was found dead. Detectives in New Castle County, Delaware, responded to Randle's call about Nola being kidnapped and soon determined that her purported story was not true.

One detective testified in a Maryland court on Wednesday and provided more details about Randle's alleged confession.

According to courtroom reporting by Baltimore-based CBS affiliate WJZ, New Castle County Police Department Detective Daniel Elwood testified as prosecutors played the video of his interview with Randle after she reported Nola missing.

In the video, Elwood asked Randle about a photo that was allegedly found on her phone that depicted Nola sitting on a toilet, slumped over, with marks on her legs. After initially claiming the marks were from hot bath water, Randle allegedly admitted that she beat her daughter with a belt. Randle referred to the beating as a "pow pow," which was allegedly a regular punishment if the 3-year-old did not listen to her or lied to her.

According to WJZ's reporting, the "pow pows" were allegedly committed by Randle with a belt, her hands, and, on one occasion, with a slipper.

On the night of June 9, 2025, Randle allegedly said she took her punishment "too far" and "lost control" when she beat Nola 15 to 20 times with a belt until she fell unconscious. Randle called her boyfriend, 44-year-old Cedrick Britten, who attempted CPR on the little girl, who was already dead.

In the video, Randle allegedly told investigators that she and Britten then wrapped Nola's body in Saran Wrap and stuffed her in a suitcase. Then the couple went out for Chinese food.

More from Law&Crime: 'Completely wrapped in Saran Wrap': Mom admits striking 3-year-old daughter '15-20 times' with a belt and getting boyfriend to help her hide the body, police say

As Law&Crime previously reported, Randle and Britten put Nola in his vehicle and "drove around for a while" before ending up back at the home. Randle then asked Britten to dispose of the suitcase containing the body of her daughter, police said. Britten allegedly took the suitcase in his vehicle to Perryville Community Park, where he said he left it. He reportedly took a photo of the park and sent it to Randle. According to the charging documents, he drew police a map leading to the location, which was in an area near his home.

Britten is charged with being an accessory to first- and second-degree murder and other charges.

Randle is charged with first- and second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and eight additional felony charges.