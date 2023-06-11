Mother filed complaint about daughter’s alleged stalker week before near-fatal stabbing

The Latest:

The mother of the 17-year-old softball player allegedly stabbed by her ex-boyfriend at least 15 times filed a criminal complaint about him a week before the near-fatal crime. Madison Schemitz was left with damage to her spinal cord and is currently paralyzed, according to her family.

Jacki Rogé — Schemitz’s mother — filed a criminal report about Spencer Pearson, 18, less than a week before he allegedly charged them outside a Florida restaurant on June 3.

According the report obtained by local news station First Coast News, Rogé claimed Pearson was acting strange toward Schemitz. He allegedly had been following her on her way to school, leaving notes on her car, and was harassing her on social media.

Schemitz had blocked Pearson on social media, but Rogé said he created fake accounts so he could keep messaging her.

Rogé told detectives Pearson had struggled with his mental health and she had communicated with his mother about several incidents. His mother allegedly told Rogé “she would handle it accordingly.”

The Crime:

According to Pearson’s arrest warrant, Schemitz and her mother met friends at Mr. Chubby’s Wings in Ponte Vedra Beach on June 3. Once they were seated, they eventually noticed Pearson sitting at a nearby table.

Because Pearson had allegedly been following and harassing Schemitz since April 2023, the mother and daughter chose to leave the restaurant. The arrest warrant confirmed Schemitz and Pearson had previously been in a relationship.

After leaving the restaurant, Pearson followed them out to the parking lot then “charged” at Schemitz, authorities said.

“The defendant held the juvenile victim with one arm and stabbed her approximately fifteen times,” a witness told investigators.

Rogé tried to pull Pearson off of her and in the process got stabbed in the forehead and leg, the affidavit states. A random stranger in the parking lot stepped in and was able to eventually pull Pearson off the mother and daughter, getting stabbed too.

“After being dislodged, the defendant sliced his own throat several times telling witnesses he was attempting to kill himself,” according to the arrest warrant.

A GoFundMe created for Schemitz and her family describes her as a “rising senior” at Ponte Verde High School and a “star softball player.” The teen has five siblings and was reportedly in critical condition at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

In an update to the GoFundMe, Rogé posted a photo of her daughter playing softball and shared the following statement:

“Madison is the most genuine, kind hearted person I’ve ever met and she did not deserve this. Please continue to pray for her recovery as it is so unclear what that looks like still.”

The GoFundMe has raised nearly $131,000 from about 1,500 donations.

Pearson suffered life-threatening injuries. If he survives, the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office plans to charge him with attempted murder.

New Fundraiser:

Mr. Chubby’s Wings will be hosting a fundraiser on June 17 to raise money for Schemitz and her family. All proceeds will go directly to them and their recovery.

