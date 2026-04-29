A Pennsylvania man's fate has been sealed for stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death when she tried to run to a police officer because she was about to be kidnapped.

Trevor Weigel, 25, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by an additional 5 to 20 years, for killing 19-year-old Jaden Battista, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office announced. He was convicted this past January of first-degree murder, burglary, possession of an instrument of crime, and attempted kidnapping.

On Feb. 16, 2024, Weigel left his job at a manufacturing plant in Warminster, Pennsylvania, and drove 30 minutes to Battista's home "while leaving a series of increasingly desperate voicemails demanding to know why she had blocked his number and social media accounts," authorities said. Prosecutors said Weigel was enraged and upset "after Battista ended the couple's short-lived relationship."

Warminster is located just north of Philadelphia, and Weigel drove east to Lower Makefield Township, Pennsylvania, where Battista lived.

Battista was on FaceTime with a friend when Weigel suddenly banged on the door and "forced his way through her first-floor bedroom window," as Law&Crime previously reported. She was barefoot and wearing "Care Bear" pajamas.

While Battista was still on FaceTime, Weigel "forced" her outside to his red Mustang in an attempt to kidnap her, authorities went on. The Lower Makefield Township Police Department was dispatched to the area due to a report of a burglary in progress.

The victim "resisted and ran toward a responding Lower Makefield police officer for safety," but the since-condemned defendant "tackled her and stabbed her 14 times." Authorities said that the cop's body camera footage "captured the attack and life-saving measures by first responders" and "showed Battista's final pleas for help, as she gasped for breath in the street."

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Prosecutors put it to a jury simply: "If he couldn't have her, nobody was going to have her," Bucks County Deputy District Attorney Alan J. Garabedian said. "And he made sure of it."

After the stabbing, Weigel reportedly "attempted to take his own life by stabbing himself in the neck before leading police on a chase across a fence and onto" an interstate. He was arrested, and a bloody knife was found at the scene of the crime.

Weigel's defense attorneys argued that their client should face a voluntary manslaughter charge rather than murder because he "snapped" after Battista allegedly confessed to cheating on him. "However, the prosecution successfully countered this narrative, pointing to cellphone data and voicemails proving Weigel's mounting rage began long before he arrived at the residence," the Bucks County DA's office said.

Weigel himself testified in the case, saying he met Battista in July 2023 and they began a "short relationship that twice ended with break-ups." He said they had "reconciled" by February 2024 and that "the victim even accepted his marriage proposal following a Valentine's Day dinner date."

Garabedian reportedly dismissed this claim, "finding holes in his testimony and proving the total absence of a ring or any evidence of a proposal."

Tuesday's sentencing hearing included "emotional" testimony from Battista's friends and family, with her mother and Battista's father reading a statement saying, "Jaden was a gentle soul in a world that was far too cruel to her … She didn't deserve this — no one does — but especially not someone who brought so much kindness, love, and light into the world."

"There is an emptiness in our home and in my heart that can never be filled," she added.

Garabedian also read a statement from Battista's "best friend, who was on the phone with her at the time of the attack and had to call 911." The friend described Jaden as a "bright soul" and said, "losing my best friend has left a hole in my heart that can never truly be filled."