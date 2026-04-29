A 59-year-old woman in Texas is accused of killing her live-in boyfriend, allegedly striking him with a "souped-up" golf cart during an argument, then leaving him alone overnight in front of his house instead of seeking medical assistance.

Lisa Ann Guetter was taken into custody this week and charged with one count of murder in the slaying of 71-year-old Gene Donald Kaping, court records show.

Deputies with the Wood County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Quitman, Texas, regarding an unresponsive man, later identified as Kaping, on April 3, Nacogdoches, Texas, CBS and CW affiliate KYTX reported.

Upon arriving, first responders located Kaping lying on the ground in front of his home after suffering severe injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he remained for about four days before succumbing to his injuries, police said.

In an interview with investigators, Guetter allegedly said the couple had been drinking on April 2 when she hit Kaping while driving what she described as a "souped-up" golf cart that was traveling about 15 mph. She claimed it appeared as though Kaping "hydroplaned" away from the vehicle before landing near some large rocks.

Guetter said she and Kaping began arguing after the impact, and Kaping walked a short distance before lying down in the driveway, Tyler, Texas, ABC affiliate KLTV reported.

Guetter claimed Kaping told her not to call for help, so she left him there through the night, without seeking medical attention. She reportedly did not check on him for about 12 hours, which is when she found him still outside and unresponsive.

Authorities said Guetter initially claimed the golf cart's brakes were not working, but investigators soon discovered the vehicle's brakes were functional, according to KLTV.

Additionally, detectives said Guetter drove the golf cart in loops in the driveway before she struck Kaping, emphasizing that she would have been "very aware" of where he was at the time of the collision.

The investigation also allegedly uncovered troubling details about the couple's relationship. During a search of the home, deputies reportedly found a handwritten note from Guetter that read, "Why let him be there? Why not shoot him?"

Kaping's sister spoke to authorities, reportedly describing Guetter as "controlling, mean and evil," particularly when she drinks.

The affidavit also recounted a prior domestic violence incident in which Guetter allegedly attacked Kaping with a knife.

Guetter is being held in the Wood County Jail on a $1 million bond based on the upgraded murder charge. It was not immediately clear when she was scheduled to appear in court.