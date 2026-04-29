A Pennsylvania man shot and killed his wife of less than two years and then called his parents to tell them about it before going into the woods, authorities say.

Ryan Hosso, 26, fatally shot his wife, 25-year-old Madeline Spatafore, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Authorities believe the husband then killed himself.

Police received a call from Hosso's parents on Tuesday at about 1:15 a.m. stating "their son told them he killed his wife at their residence" in Seven Fields, Pennsylvania, and "was threatening to commit suicide."

Seven Fields is located just north of Pittsburgh in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

When authorities arrived at the couple's home, they said they found Spatafore dead "from multiple gunshot wounds." Hosso, however, was not there.

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Instead, Hosso was found "in a wooded area behind the residence deceased from a single gunshot wound," Pennsylvania State Police said, indicating they believe the domestic incident was a murder-suicide.

Spatafore was working as an advanced practice provider in the neurovascular ICU department of the University of Pittsburgh's School of Medicine, its website states. She studied physician assistant studies at Duquesne University.

Hosso and Spatafore were high school sweethearts, graduating in 2018 and 2019, respectively, NBC affiliate WPXI reported. They were married in September 2024 in Ohio.

Pennsylvania State Police said the investigation is ongoing. Trooper Bertha Cazy said their agency's crime unit "will be talking to the neighbors to try and get a history of what was going on and see if there was anything they noticed that was out of place."