Former NFL player still missing after family found his elderly mother dead in creek

Police are looking for a former NFL defensive back after he and his mother went missing — and his mother turned up slain. Cops did not release any information on a possible suspect.

Cops in the Chicago-area Village of Maywood, Illinois, are investigating the death of Myrtle Brown, 73, as a homicide, according to local news station WGN. The whereabouts of her son Sergio Brown, 35, are reportedly unknown.

The missing man played in the NFL from 2010 to 2016, starting with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts before going to the Jacksonville Jaguars and finally the Buffalo Bills.

Myrtle Brown’s sister, Sheila Simmons, told the outlet she last spoke to her, on Thursday. The 73-year-old had celebrated her birthday on Sept. 8.

But Sheila Simmons described receiving a call Saturday at around 3 a.m. that Myrtle and Sergio Brown were missing.

She went to the Maywood home where the mother and son lived, and she noticed things around the home were, in the words of the outlet, out of the ordinary.

Simmons did not find anything when she and police initially searched the creek behind the residence, but she and family discovered Myrtle dead when they searched again later.

“We’re going to find out what happened because it’s not normal for my sister to not answer her phone, not to respond to text messages,” she told the outlet. “People have been reaching out to her since Friday. No one was able to reach her. Now, I got the call this morning saying that she’s missing, so immediately I came out here and find out my sister is dead.”

